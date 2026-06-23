Losing Streak | The Courts Hand Trump Two Big Losses in One Day - June 23, 2026

The courts had a big day yesterday, and it did not go the administration's way. A George W. Bush appointee threw out the DOJ's grand jury subpoenas against Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and other Minnesota officials, calling it a blatantly unlawful use of the grand-jury process. Hours later, a D.C. judge struck down the administration's expanded SAVE database after it flagged natural-born citizens as noncitizens and knocked some off the voter rolls.

Plus: Trump threatens to sue ABC News over its reflecting pool coverage after correspondent Jonathan Karl held up a piece of peeling paint on camera. Tens of thousands protest a Kushner-backed luxury resort in Albania with ties to Qatari money. The latest Iran talks collapse into threats, cleanup, and a deal that already isn't what Vance claimed. And after 35 years, Tucker Carlson says he's done with the Republican Party — though not for the reasons you might hope.

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