Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Where’s Bo Hines? | The White House Crypto Adviser Who Was on the Industry’s Payroll — October 15, 2026
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Where’s Bo Hines? | The White House Crypto Adviser Who Was on the Industry’s Payroll — October 15, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

The Wall Street Journal reveals that Trump’s White House crypto adviser Bo Hines kept a stake in a consulting firm that was paid $415,000 a month by Tether, the world’s largest crypto company, while he wrote the GENIUS Act regulating it. The payments now total over $6 million, and Tether made him CEO of its U.S. division a month after he left the White House. Adam also covers the Alina Habba and Ric Grenell feud over a missing $6 million Kennedy Center donation, open warfare inside the State Department, a Gallup poll showing Democrats with their biggest lead on the economy since 2007, and James Talarico’s CNN town hall after Ken Paxton skipped it.

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