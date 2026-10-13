Partying With Fugitives | Ken Paxton’s Dubai New Year’s Eve Video Exposed — October 13, 2026

The Wall Street Journal has video of Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for Senate in Texas, at a Dubai New Year’s Eve party with two fugitives indicted for stealing $15 million from a Chicago hospital. One of them donated $190,000 to Paxton’s campaigns. Adam breaks down the video, the Texas attorney general’s donor problem, and why none of this is new. Also: Republicans push back on Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the Nidal Hasan firing squad execution, Trump’s new White House press secretary stumbles through her first briefing, Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as ambassador to Greece after the access-selling scandal, and DHS raids Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington.
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