Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Partying With Fugitives | Ken Paxton’s Dubai New Year’s Eve Video Exposed — October 13, 2026
0:00
-14:54

Partying With Fugitives | Ken Paxton’s Dubai New Year’s Eve Video Exposed — October 13, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger

The Wall Street Journal has video of Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for Senate in Texas, at a Dubai New Year’s Eve party with two fugitives indicted for stealing $15 million from a Chicago hospital. One of them donated $190,000 to Paxton’s campaigns. Adam breaks down the video, the Texas attorney general’s donor problem, and why none of this is new. Also: Republicans push back on Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the Nidal Hasan firing squad execution, Trump’s new White House press secretary stumbles through her first briefing, Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns as ambassador to Greece after the access-selling scandal, and DHS raids Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington.

Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture