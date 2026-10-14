Hiding the Numbers | White House Buries Report on Impact of GOP Tax Law — October 14, 2026

The IRS report showing who actually got a break from the Republican tax cut was due in July. It’s October 14th and the Treasury Department still hasn’t released it. A former top IRS official says the numbers don’t match what the White House has been telling voters. Adam breaks down the delayed tax data, the September inflation report that even Fox Business couldn’t spin, the foreign crypto traders paying for dinner with Trump, the Republicans privately admitting the House is gone, and the Starlink restriction that cut off Ukraine’s drones in the middle of a Russian attack.
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