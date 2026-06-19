Empty Warehouses | ICE Abandons $700 Million Detention Center Plan - June 19, 2026

ICE spent $700 million on empty warehouses to lock people up — and now it's trying to give them back. Trump's brand new intelligence chief has zero experience, asked to take classified files home, and the White House already told CNN he's there to do whatever Trump wants. Trump's own government found no evidence of a stolen election, and now the White House is sitting on the report. Plus, Trump spent the week telling reporters he's greater than Hitler, Stalin, and Napoleon, with help from a "presidential historian" who turned out to be a golf caddie. And four former presidents gathered in Chicago for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, for a night that felt like the country a lot of us still believe in.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com