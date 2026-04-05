Adam Kinzinger
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Emergency Video: My Thoughts on the Heroic Rescue
An Easter Celebration
16 hrs ago
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Adam Kinzinger
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5:44
Weekend Video: April 4, 2026
Here we go!
Apr 4
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Adam Kinzinger
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16:02
Bondi Gone, Iran Stays
The news cycle didn’t slow down for anyone this week — and neither did we.
Apr 3
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Adam Kinzinger
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39:40
Recorded Live: Let's Discuss the downed F-15
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Apr 3
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Adam Kinzinger
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40:04
One of Ours Is Down in Iran. Here’s What That Really Means.
As a former Air Force pilot, I can tell you: we trained for this exact moment. And right now, America is doing what it does better than anyone on earth.
Apr 3
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Adam Kinzinger
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Live with Adam Kinzinger (Paid Members)
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Apr 2
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Adam Kinzinger
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35:44
Going Deeper: Trump’s Corrupt Pardons, Cash, and Favors
Corruption as repayments to friends and allies
Apr 2
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Adam Kinzinger
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Day One: How the Next President Erases Trump And Restores Our Republic...
Trump built an empire of ego inside the presidency. Here's exactly how the next president tears it down — not out of revenge, but out of principle.
Apr 1
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Adam Kinzinger
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Save The Date: Live Politics Debrief
Paid subscribers can join me TOMORROW at 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Apr 1
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Adam Kinzinger
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Emergency Video: Trumps Executive Order
And silent Republicans
Apr 1
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Adam Kinzinger
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7:29
March 2026
One Chokepoint, $120 Oil, and a Broken Alliance System: What Comes Next in Iran
A breakdown of the economic, diplomatic, and military dimensions of a crisis with no clean exit.
Mar 31
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Adam Kinzinger
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Words Are Weapons — And Trump Has No Trigger Discipline
Twitter vomits make the enemy less scared
Mar 30
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Adam Kinzinger
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© 2026 Adam Kinzinger
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