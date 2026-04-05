Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Emergency Video: My Thoughts on the Heroic Rescue
An Easter Celebration
  Adam Kinzinger
5:44
Weekend Video: April 4, 2026
Here we go!
  Adam Kinzinger
16:02
Bondi Gone, Iran Stays
The news cycle didn’t slow down for anyone this week — and neither did we.
  Adam Kinzinger
39:40
Recorded Live: Let's Discuss the downed F-15
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
  Adam Kinzinger
40:04
One of Ours Is Down in Iran. Here’s What That Really Means.
As a former Air Force pilot, I can tell you: we trained for this exact moment. And right now, America is doing what it does better than anyone on earth.
  Adam Kinzinger
Live with Adam Kinzinger (Paid Members)
A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
  Adam Kinzinger
35:44
Going Deeper: Trump’s Corrupt Pardons, Cash, and Favors
Corruption as repayments to friends and allies
  Adam Kinzinger
Day One: How the Next President Erases Trump And Restores Our Republic...
Trump built an empire of ego inside the presidency. Here's exactly how the next president tears it down — not out of revenge, but out of principle.
  Adam Kinzinger
Save The Date: Live Politics Debrief
Paid subscribers can join me TOMORROW at 3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
  Adam Kinzinger
Emergency Video: Trumps Executive Order
And silent Republicans
  Adam Kinzinger
7:29

March 2026

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