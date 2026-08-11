Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
14hEdited

We in the nation's capital have just passed our one-year anniversary of military occupation. Hundreds of National Guard roam around mostly public monuments, metro stations and tourist destinations, standing in circle-jerk formation doing....absolutely nothing. They are most certainly *not* fighting crime. Our DC Metropolitan Police Force does that.

Meanwhile, the Reflecting Pool stays fenced and broken, the Kennedy Center's name is still covered by a tarp with the inside gutted, Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden got paved over with concrete, a helipad is being ripped up on the South Lawn in order to build yet another helipad, and the East Wing lies in a pile of landfill somewhere.

This is what happens when you let in the riffraff in to squat in a once classy neighborhood.

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Elizabeth McClain's avatar
Elizabeth McClain
14h

And this is why re-enlistment of the National Guard is at a low level. Our National Guard is comprised of citizen (emphasis) soldiers. They want to serve our country differently than active duty. The toddler in chief using them like Green Army soldiers for his fun is wrong.

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