Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Mari Wilson's avatar
Mari Wilson
20hEdited

What an incredible story. A lovely way to start my Sunday.

The interesting thing is look how much debt so little money buys. This shows what a fraud our healthcare system is. It obviously doesn't cost as much as they make it seem.

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
20h

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Adam. This is what the real America looks like. What a beautiful story and great idea. Have a joyful Sunday with your family.

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