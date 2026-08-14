Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Michael Otter's avatar
Michael Otter
10h

My total support for those sailors and all of our people in uniform. May they all return safely.

Let's send Trunp and Hegseth out on a ship for 250+ days with all of the issues we see on the USS Abraham Lincoln and see how long they last and feel.

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Gordon Hoffman's avatar
Gordon Hoffman
10h

America needs to get a professional defense secretary instead of the news caster one they have now.

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