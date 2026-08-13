Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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JF's avatar
JF
6hEdited

“Trump” himself is too stupid to suggest this, other than superficially. It’s Miller, Bannon, Vought and the Project 2025 crew doing the machinations. Trump is a drooping figure head.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
6h

But will he take "no" for an answer? And what will the Supreme Court do?

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