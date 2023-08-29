Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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The unfiltered truth from someone who paid the price for telling it.

Help me punch authoritarianism in the mouth by becoming a subscriber.

I was a Republican congressman. Then I voted to impeach Donald Trump and nothing was ever the same again.

I left Congress, lost my party, and too many “friendships” to count. But I did it anyway, because some things matter more than a career.

Now I write every day for hundreds of thousands of subscribers who want the unfiltered truth from someone who was inside the Republican Party, watched it become something unrecognizable, and has been proven right ever since about what’s happening to American democracy.

I have nothing left to lose. And I use that freedom every day to fight against the authoritarians trying to destroy this country.

Will you join the fight? Subscribers get my unfiltered daily take, access to live chats, and a community of people who actually give a damn.

They want us to stay silent while they destroy our democracy. I refuse. Join the fight with me.

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I’m terrified by America’s fascism trend and disgusted that my party is now a Trump cult. My time inside the system and in the probe of the January 6 attack has left me with just an ember of hope. Making it grow requires the hard truth. Can we handle it?

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