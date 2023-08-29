The unfiltered truth from someone who paid the price for telling it.

I was a Republican congressman. Then I voted to impeach Donald Trump and nothing was ever the same again.



I left Congress, lost my party, and too many “friendships” to count. But I did it anyway, because some things matter more than a career.

Now I write every day for hundreds of thousands of subscribers who want the unfiltered truth from someone who was inside the Republican Party, watched it become something unrecognizable, and has been proven right ever since about what’s happening to American democracy.

I have nothing left to lose. And I use that freedom every day to fight against the authoritarians trying to destroy this country.



Will you join the fight? Subscribers get my unfiltered daily take, access to live chats, and a community of people who actually give a damn.