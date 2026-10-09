Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Raking In The Dividends | Trump’s “Golden Age” Of Science Is Really About His Portfolio — October 9, 2026
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Raking In The Dividends | Trump’s “Golden Age” Of Science Is Really About His Portfolio — October 9, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Trump handed out National Medals of Science to Big Tech CEOs and declared a “Golden Age” of American innovation. His administration has canceled billions in research grants, including 2,500 NIH grants, and American scientists are fleeing overseas. Meanwhile, Trump has traded $3.2 billion in stocks and bonds since taking office, nearly three times the entire Congress. Also: Jon Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed win their Senate debates, ProPublica finds Ken Paxton billed Texas $3.3 million for security on personal trips, a Politico poll shows Trump voters want Republicans to break with him, and Texas ranchers sue to stop Trump’s Big Bend border wall.

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