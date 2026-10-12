Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Putin’s Lifeline | Trump’s Illegal Russian Diesel Deal Sparks a Senate Revolt — October 12, 2026
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Putin’s Lifeline | Trump’s Illegal Russian Diesel Deal Sparks a Senate Revolt — October 12, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

Trump lifts Russia sanctions to buy diesel from Putin, and senators from both parties say it’s illegal. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Russian energy deal, the 2022 law Congress passed, Thom Tillis and Mike Pence pushing back, and why it hands Putin a lifeline. Plus Ukraine’s drone strikes on Yandex data centers and Russia’s bot farms, a federal judge pulling Trump’s taxpayer-funded ads, a Politico poll on undecided midterm voters, and the DOJ antitrust investigation into five TV networks.

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