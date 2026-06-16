Enemies List | Trump's DOJ Comes for Gavin Newsom — June 16, 2026

Gavin Newsom says he and his wife are under federal investigation, and the timing is hard to ignore — he's the Democrat most expected to run in 2028, and he joins a growing list of Trump rivals the Justice Department has gone after. Adam lays out what we know, what we don't, and why the burden is on the President to prove this is about the law and not a list. Plus: Trump's own CIA director doubts the Iran deal he's calling historic, new reporting on the President's staggering stock trades, the "free" White House ballroom that's already cost taxpayers, and Trump shrugging off Ukraine as America's allies scramble to keep him at the table.
Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com