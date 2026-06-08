When the Questions Get Hard | Trump Walks Off NBC Interview — June 8, 2026

Trump sat down with NBC's Kristen Welker and walked off the set the moment she asked him to prove his election fraud claims. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the walkout, plus Israel striking Iran after Trump told Netanyahu to stand down, a federal prosecutor sent to Los Angeles as Trump-backed candidate Spencer Pratt loses ground, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche admitting the DOJ's job is shielding Trump, and Trump stalling on a Ukraine drone deal his own Pentagon wants.
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