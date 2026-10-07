When Loyalty Is the Qualification | The Criminals and Conspiracy Theorists Now Working at the DOJ — October 7, 2026

The Justice Department's civil rights division has lost more than 300 career lawyers under Trump, and the New York Times just revealed who's replacing them. One hacked a Florida election system twice and was sent to monitor a polling place in Minneapolis. Another was pulled off a murder case for reading privileged defense communications. A new senior counsel called January 6th a false flag. Also on today's Kinzinger Report: Susan Collins' rough first debate against Troy Jackson, the Wall Street Journal's look inside Scott Bessent's Treasury Department, DHS surveillance of more than 150 voter registration groups, and the senior voters pushing Democrats toward a Senate majority.
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