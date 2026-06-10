Trading Fire | U.S. Strikes Iran and Tehran Hits Back — June 10, 2026

U.S. airstrikes hit Iran overnight and Tehran fired back at American bases as inflation climbed to a three-year high of 4.2%. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Social Security trustees report moving insolvency up to 2032, a GOP congressman faking a phone call to dodge questions about benefit cuts, the $70 billion ICE funding bill passing the same day a report revealed 500 detained babies and toddlers, Epstein assistant Lesley Groff's testimony about setting up his calls with Trump, and Nancy Mace's fifth-place finish in South Carolina.
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