Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Trading Fire | U.S. Strikes Iran and Tehran Hits Back — June 10, 2026
0:00
-11:11

Trading Fire | U.S. Strikes Iran and Tehran Hits Back — June 10, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 10, 2026

U.S. airstrikes hit Iran overnight and Tehran fired back at American bases as inflation climbed to a three-year high of 4.2%. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the Social Security trustees report moving insolvency up to 2032, a GOP congressman faking a phone call to dodge questions about benefit cuts, the $70 billion ICE funding bill passing the same day a report revealed 500 detained babies and toddlers, Epstein assistant Lesley Groff's testimony about setting up his calls with Trump, and Nancy Mace's fifth-place finish in South Carolina.

Go deeper at AdamKinzinger.com

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture