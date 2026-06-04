The Cost of Telling the Truth | CBS Fires Scott Pelley — June 3, 2026

CBS fires 60 Minutes veteran Scott Pelley after he refuses to put falsehoods on air — and goes public on Bari Weiss. Plus: Trump's pick Randy Feenstra loses the Iowa governor primary, the Pentagon hires a convicted January 6th rioter for a top-secret counterterrorism job, Rep. Andy Ogles' Pride Month post draws fire from his own party, and a new assessment says the Iran war left its nuclear program more dangerous, not less.
The Kinzinger Report
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.
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