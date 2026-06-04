Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Cost of Telling the Truth | CBS Fires Scott Pelley — June 3, 2026
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The Cost of Telling the Truth | CBS Fires Scott Pelley — June 3, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 04, 2026

CBS fires 60 Minutes veteran Scott Pelley after he refuses to put falsehoods on air — and goes public on Bari Weiss. Plus: Trump's pick Randy Feenstra loses the Iowa governor primary, the Pentagon hires a convicted January 6th rioter for a top-secret counterterrorism job, Rep. Andy Ogles' Pride Month post draws fire from his own party, and a new assessment says the Iran war left its nuclear program more dangerous, not less.

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