Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
The Blanche Loyalty Test | Trump's Lawyer Takes the DOJ — June 4, 2026
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The Blanche Loyalty Test | Trump's Lawyer Takes the DOJ — June 4, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 04, 2026

Trump is making his own defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, the permanent Attorney General. Adam Kinzinger breaks down what two months of loyalty bought at the DOJ, the House's historic 215-208 vote to end the Iran war, new Medicaid work requirements that could strip coverage from 5 million people, Spencer Pratt's stunning surge in the LA mayor's race, and how California's slow vote count is feeding the election deniers.

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