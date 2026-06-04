The Blanche Loyalty Test | Trump's Lawyer Takes the DOJ — June 4, 2026

Trump is making his own defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, the permanent Attorney General. Adam Kinzinger breaks down what two months of loyalty bought at the DOJ, the House's historic 215-208 vote to end the Iran war, new Medicaid work requirements that could strip coverage from 5 million people, Spencer Pratt's stunning surge in the LA mayor's race, and how California's slow vote count is feeding the election deniers.
The Kinzinger Report
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.
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