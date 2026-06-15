The Art of the Deal | Trump's Iran Deal Is Worse Than the One He Tore Up — June 15, 2026

The US and Iran say they have a deal, and the war could be over by Friday — but the fine print tells a different story. Adam breaks down why the agreement Trump is about to sign looks a lot like the one he tore up in 2018, except this time it comes with billions for Tehran and the same unanswered question about Iran's nuclear program. Plus: the FBI raids a voter registration group in Ohio, new reporting that the White House weighed suspending habeas corpus and invoking the Insurrection Act, fears that the Situation Room is bugged, and the UFC cage fight Trump threw himself on the South Lawn for his 80th birthday.
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