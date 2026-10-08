Honey, Please | Leaked Texts Expose Corruption Inside Trump’s Administration — October 8, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump’s ambassador to Greece, texted a donor asking him to wire $100,000 to her American Express account so it “won’t show up anywhere,” according to hundreds of messages obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Adam Kinzinger breaks down the access-for-cash scheme, the million-dollar offer, and why she wanted the whole thing moved to Signal. Plus, Trump midterm chiefs Chris LaCivita and James Blair get paid by a pro-Russia enclave in Bosnia, Tina Peters and Cleta Mitchell pitch Trump on seizing voting machines, Trump ties FEMA disaster aid to Republican rallies, and Texas Republican Bo French’s racist post raises $488K for his opponent.
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