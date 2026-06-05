Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Fired for Telling the Truth | Trump's 8,000-Worker Purge — June 5, 2026
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Fired for Telling the Truth | Trump's 8,000-Worker Purge — June 5, 2026

Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Adam Kinzinger
Jun 05, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down Trump's new executive order stripping civil service protections from 8,000 senior federal workers. Plus: a new Lawfare study finds at least 97 pardoned January 6 defendants have been arrested or charged with new crimes, the flesh-eating screwworm reaches Texas for the first time since 1966, the Senate's all-nighter fails to kill the $1.8 billion "weaponization" slush fund as Bill Cassidy casts the deciding no vote, and Trump tells new spy chief Bill Pulte to chase "rigged elections" with the intelligence community.

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