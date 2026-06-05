Fired for Telling the Truth | Trump's 8,000-Worker Purge — June 5, 2026

Adam Kinzinger breaks down Trump's new executive order stripping civil service protections from 8,000 senior federal workers. Plus: a new Lawfare study finds at least 97 pardoned January 6 defendants have been arrested or charged with new crimes, the flesh-eating screwworm reaches Texas for the first time since 1966, the Senate's all-nighter fails to kill the $1.8 billion "weaponization" slush fund as Bill Cassidy casts the deciding no vote, and Trump tells new spy chief Bill Pulte to chase "rigged elections" with the intelligence community.
The Kinzinger Report
Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.Adam Kinzinger — former U.S. Congressman and Air Force veteran — breaks down the week's biggest political stories with the clarity and candor Washington doesn't always welcome. No spin. Just honest analysis of the people, decisions, and moments shaping America.
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