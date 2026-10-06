Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger
The Kinzinger Report
Deny, Deny, Deny | Russia Hides a Deadly Outbreak While Trump Takes Putin's Word — October 6, 2026
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Deny, Deny, Deny | Russia Hides a Deadly Outbreak While Trump Takes Putin's Word — October 6, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger

A plague outbreak in Russia, and the Kremlin wants everyone to stop asking. One lab worker is dead, a second death is reported, and nearly 200 contacts are in quarantine while Moscow insists it's pneumonia. Adam Kinzinger breaks down what we know, why the WHO is the only channel left, and why Trump sounds a lot friendlier about this outbreak than he ever did about COVID. Plus: Trump retreats on taxpayer-funded political ads and hands them to his super PAC, Tillis regrets confirming Hegseth and RFK Jr., Trump bars Politico from Air Force One despite a court order, and Democrats eye a once-in-a-generation shot at state legislatures.

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