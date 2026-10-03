Special Video: MAGA Doesn’t Own Religion

This week we learned the Trump administration spent taxpayer dollars on a set of ads glorifying the president, and one of them is called “God Made Trump.” It casts him as a figure handpicked by the Almighty, funded through a Department of Homeland Security contract Trump personally directed his budget director to find the money for.

If you’re going to put “God” in the title of a taxpayer-funded ad, it’s fair to ask whether the policies underneath it look anything like what God actually asks of us.

Here’s what’s happening at the same time that ad is airing. A ProPublica investigation found ICE has sent more immigrant children into federal shelters in 2025 than in the previous four years combined, a new record, with reporting suggesting many of those placements trace back to family separations rather than kids who crossed alone. The Washington Post found more than four hundred children referred to shelters since this administration took office.

I grew up around people who took their faith seriously, and I still do. The verse that keeps coming to mind is one you might have heard:

“I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

You don’t get to spend taxpayer dollars telling the country God handpicked your president, and then run an immigration system that tears families apart.

I’ve read the Book you’re citing. It doesn’t leave room for both.

Check out the full video for my full thoughts.

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