Welcome. I’m glad you’re here.

If you are one of the thousands of readers new to this Substack, this post is your guide and will help you find your way around. First, let me introduce myself properly.

The truth needs to be told every day. Here’s what will be hitting your inbox.

The Daily Column

Every morning, Monday through Friday, I give you a deep dive on a top story that is driving the news, with expertise that only 12 years in congress and over 20 years in the military can bring. If you want a feel for the columns, below are a few of my favorites:

The Kinzinger Report

Every afternoon, Monday through Friday, I produce a daily news show with top breaking news of the day and what it means, all in about 15 minutes. Here’s a couple that viewers especially liked:

Ask Me Anything

Every Saturday, paid subscribers send me their questions, and I answer them. No topic is off the table.

Good News Sunday

Every Sunday, I share one story a week about Americans getting something right, because the truth includes good news too. Two of my favorites to start with:

I vowed when I was elected that if we asked 18 year olds to be willing to die for our nation, I would be willing to lose my job for what’s right.

People ask me all the time how they can make a difference. For this community, it’s simple.

First, spread the word. Share the posts. Forward the emails. Leave a comment, hit the like button, tell a friend who’s hungry for a straight answer. That’s how independent media grows, and every share helps me get the word out.

Second, if you’re ready to support the mission, become a paid subscriber. Paid subscribers get exclusive content, including the Saturday AMA, and they keep this operation independent no matter what anyone throws at me. And just as importantly, paid subscribers help keep the majority of my content free for those who can’t afford a paid subscription.

And that starts with you.

One Last Thing

I get asked why I keep doing this. Because I have a son who is going to grow up in whatever country we leave behind, and I couldn’t look at him knowing I’d stayed quiet to keep a job. I already paid the price for telling the truth. The only thing left to do is keep telling it.

Thanks for being here. It matters more than you know.

– Adam