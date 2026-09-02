Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1h

He is really losing his grip on reality. Not by any stretch of the imagination where a sitting president needs to be. I stand with your position on the 25th Amendment. Thank you for what you do.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
1h

I am worried.

Reply
Share
1 reply
93 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture