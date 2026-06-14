Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ruth Birch's avatar
Ruth Birch
2h

I have to say it….. Lawrence KS is a college town. A location of progressive thinking, new concepts and inclusion. College towns in America are as necessary to our future as ripening crops in our farm fields. We must continue the fight of our lives to keep knowledge and enlightenment as the top priority for our country and the world. We will perish without institutes of higher learning.🥰🕊️🇺🇸

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Jim Taylor's avatar
Jim Taylor
2h

Hope…

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