Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kathe Kilmer's avatar
Kathe Kilmer
1h

Froid is French for cold. But the people are WARM!

I wonder if this will affect the voting of any of them going forward. The reality of the cruelty of this administration

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Susan Falzo's avatar
Susan Falzo
1h

I love this! Thank you Adam.

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