Bondi Gone, Iran Stays

The news cycle didn’t slow down for anyone this week — and neither did we. SE Cupp and I are back to break down a jam-packed few days in American politics.

First up: Pam Bondi is OUT. Trump fired his Attorney General just as the Epstein files fallout reached a boiling point and frustration mounted over her failure to go after his political enemies. We unpack what her abrupt exit means for the DOJ, who’s stepping in, and what it signals about loyalty in Trump’s second term.

Then, the Iran war and Trump’s prime-time address to the nation — what he said, what he didn’t, and whether the speech moved the needle on a conflict that’s reshaping the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy.

We also dig into the birthright citizenship case at the Supreme Court — a historic moment that had Trump himself in attendance. We break down the arguments, what’s at stake constitutionally, and whether the justices seemed persuaded.

And because we can’t end on pure chaos, we close with another movie pick. This week’s recommendation: Artemis 2 — a love letter to exploration, ambition, and the sheer audacity of going back to the Moon.

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