Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Live with Adam Kinzinger and Michael Weiss

A recording from Adam Kinzinger's live video
Adam Kinzinger's avatar
Foreign Office by M.Weiss's avatar
Adam Kinzinger and Foreign Office by M.Weiss
May 13, 2026

Had an excellent conversation with Michael Weiss. Here is a recording, take a look. Deep discussion about Ukraine, Russia, and Iran.

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