BREAKING: Trump Lawyer Resigns In Protest, 100,000 Children Separated From Their Parents, Insider Trading Bets Hit Iran War, and more...

Hey everyone. Happy Tuesday. We’ve got some big stories today, with a top Trump lawyer resigning in the wake of the Weaponization Fund announcement. And after that, the president pointedly refused to rule out personally benefiting from the fund.

I want to speak personally about this, as a former member of Congress. Elected officials are supposed to be held to a higher standard. Was it inconvenient? Sure. Did some of us make less money in office than we could have doing something else? Of course.

But that’s the job. Public service should be about doing something good for the country, not your own bank account. Today’s stories all seem to revolve around the powerful having forgotten that lesson.

Beyond Trump’s self-enrichment, we also have a new report finding that the administration has separated more than 100,000 American kids from a parent. And 60 Minutes uncovered $2.4 million in apparent insider trading on the Iran war. The Trump EPA gutted limits on forever chemicals in your drinking water. And while all of that is happening here at home, the WHO has declared a global health emergency over a new Ebola outbreak in central Africa.

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1. The Slush Fund Is So Corrupt the Treasury's Top Lawyer Walked Out — and Trump Won't Rule Out Paying His Own Family

Moments after Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund was announced yesterday, Brian Morrissey, the Treasury Department’s top lawyer, resigned. And Morrissey is not some Democratic holdover. He was a Trump appointee. A former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. He served in Trump’s first administration. And he walked off the job rather than put his signature on what was happening at his department.

His office had to approve the transfer of the $1.776 billion from the federal Judgment Fund, an uncapped pot of taxpayer money, into a new account. That account will be controlled by a five-person commission appointed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was until recently Trump’s personal defense attorney. Every member of the commission can be fired by Trump.

Then there is the question of who gets paid. Reporters asked Trump yesterday whether his own family would be seeking money from this fund. Watch what he did not say:

His own legal team’s statement was even less subtle. It read that Trump, his family, his supporters, and “countless other America First Patriots” were illegally targeted by the Department of Justice and the IRS. That is a roster of who is in line for the money, written by his own lawyers.

Let’s not pretend this is complicated. There is no honest way to describe this as a legal settlement. It is a payoff. And the only person inside the administration who treated it like one was the Treasury’s top lawyer, who quit rather than sign his name to it. He saw what this is. The question is when the rest of the Republican Party will.

2. Report Reveals Trump Has Separated 100,000 Children From Their Parents — and 75% Are U.S. Citizens

In a brand new Brookings Institution report, researchers estimate around 145,000 U.S. citizen children have had a parent detained since Trump returned to office. About 22,000 have had every parent in the home taken into custody. More than a third of those children are under six years old.

And here is the part that should stop you cold. Only about five percent of these children have been touched by the child welfare system. The other 95 percent are scattered: some with relatives, some left the country with a deported parent, some simply unaccounted for in any government data.

The Department of Homeland Security responded with a sentence they have been recycling for a year: ICE “does not separate families.” That is the official line while 145,000 American kids are missing a parent.

In Trump’s first term, family separation at the border ended in 2018 because the country saw the photos and refused to live with it. This time around it is more than twenty times bigger, it is happening in our cities rather than at the border, and the official government response is to deny the separations are happening at all.

3. 9 Anonymous Accounts Made $2.4M Betting on Trump's Iran Strikes

The analytics firm Bubblemaps identified nine connected, anonymous accounts on the prediction market Polymarket that pulled in more than $2.4 million betting on U.S. military actions against Iran. Across more than 80 bets, those accounts had a 98 percent win rate. That is not a hot streak. That is information turned into profit.

The accounts hit the exact dates of the first U.S. strikes on Iran, the removal of Iran’s supreme leader, and the announcement of the ceasefire. They placed bets when the public odds were low, which is what you do when you know something the public does not.

Here’s the Bubblemaps CEO on 60 Minutes:

A separate analysis flagged a slow trading day in March when someone staked more than 800 million dollars on oil prices falling, fifteen minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social about productive talks with Iran. Oil dropped ten percent. Federal investigators are probing those trades.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is supposed to police all of this, is a five-member commission currently led by a single person. Enforcement actions are down sharply since 2024.

You know what insider trading on a war looks like in plain English? It means someone inside the United States government, or someone connected to it, told someone else when American troops were about to be put in harm’s way, and that someone made millions on the knowledge. And if that is not worthy of a national security investigation, I don’t know what is.

4. Trump’s EPA Rolls Back Forever Chemical Limits in Your Tap Water

The Environmental Protection Agency yesterday rescinded the Biden-era drinking water standards for four PFAS chemicals, also known as forever chemicals. PFAS are linked to cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage, fertility issues, and immune system damage. To be clear, Trump’s own EPA says that right on their website..

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin called the Biden rule procedurally flawed. The American Chemistry Council, which sued to block the rule, is presumably thrilled. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who built his political brand suing chemical companies over exactly this kind of contamination, stood at the same podium and defended the rollback.

The actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, whose film Dark Waters was about PFAS contamination, said, quote, “Weakening the PFAS drinking water standards will make America sicker, not healthier.”

You can argue about enforcement timelines. You cannot honestly argue that cancer-causing chemicals in our tap water suddenly need fewer rules around them. This is an administration that ran on the slogan Make America Healthy Again loosening the standards on poison in drinking water. Pick a side, guys.

5. Ebola Is Spreading, and Trump Gutted the Agency That Used to Stop It

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern over an Ebola outbreak that has now killed more than 130 people across Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan. There are more than 300 confirmed cases with no vaccine for this strain.

The WHO declared this a Public Health Emergency on Sunday, May 17 — the highest alert level in the international health system. It’s only the eighth time this designation has ever been issued. The CDC issued a Level 3 travel advisory to these countries and has restricted entry from them for 30 days.

One American — Dr. Peter Stafford, an aid worker in eastern Congo — has been infected. Six other Americans believed to be exposed are being moved out of the region.

Here’s where Trump comes in. Jeremy Konyndyk, who ran USAID’s disaster response under Obama and Biden, put it directly: “Most of the international infrastructure that we used to use to respond to outbreaks has been DOGE-d.“

U.S. humanitarian assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo dropped by 80% this year. The CDC’s Global Health Center cut 60% of its staff. And the surveillance program designed to identify new viral outbreaks in Central Africa — was eliminated entirely in February.

And here’s what makes it worse: we have battled this virus before, and won. In 2014, the Obama administration sent 3,000 American military personnel and aid workers to West Africa to stop an Ebola outbreak that killed 11,000 people. We stopped it before it spread. We knew how to do this. And Trump and Musk threw all of that away — to save what amounts to a rounding error in the federal budget.

Ok folks, that is the show for May 19th. All eyes tonight on Kentucky’s Fourth District, where Thomas Massie, facing Trump’s wrath, has shattered the record for the most expensive House primary in American history. More than $32 million spent. The previous record was $25 million. It is not even close. We will be watching the results come in.

If you learned something today, please like, share, and subscribe to help spread the word. See you tomorrow.

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