Adam Kinzinger’s 2026 Midterm Guide

Adam Kinzinger's 2026 Midterm Election Guide 35.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

When talking about the 2026 midterms , I am often asked by voters: “What can I actually do?”

Here’s my answer. Don’t just doom-scroll. Vote, and get others to vote. Elections are decided by the people who show up, and in a midterm, that’s a smaller group than you’d think. A few thousand votes in the right places can decide who controls Congress, and with it, whether anyone is willing to check abuses of power.

So we built something practical. This guide cuts through the noise and covers:

The current balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate, and what’s at stake when control of the chambers is ultimately decided.

The top five most contested elections in both legislative bodies that will likely determine which party is in the majority.

The statewide and down-ballot races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state supreme court, state legislature, and local office that will represent you outside of Washington, D.C.

The ballot measures that will shape democracy and the rules of how it operates with state referenda this year covering voter ID, ranked-choice voting, and the required thresholds for constitutional amendments.

I’ve spent my life serving this country, in uniform and in Congress, and I’m not giving up on it now. This is a pivotal moment for what comes next, and it won’t be decided by pundits. It’ll be decided by ordinary people choosing to act.

Download the guide at the link above, share it with someone who needs to see it, and let’s get to work.

—Adam

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