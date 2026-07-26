Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Karen Fehrman's avatar
Karen Fehrman
2h

Love that story. A symbol of “we the people” will decide.

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Larry1915's avatar
Larry1915
2h

Trump and his minions never cease to embarrass us.

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