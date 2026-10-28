Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Tracy Sokolowski's avatar
Tracy Sokolowski
4h

All good stuff! But I’m from Michigan and am shocked you didn’t talk about Abdul’s race as one to watch! Going to be a nail biter and that seat is a Dem seat we need to keep in the Senate.

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VINCENT MARSICANO's avatar
VINCENT MARSICANO
4h

Adam. Can I borrow your IQ for a week or so ? Brilliant article that gets between every crack you have been enlightening us to since your fall and the Jan 6 committee -

Thanks for laying it on the line. Thanks for being you sir 🙏

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