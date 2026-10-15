Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4hEdited

This bastard was always a stupid, vicious, cruel sociopath. Now he's a stupid, vicious, cruel sociopath totally lost to dementia. All the filters and child-minders have left the building.

Vote early. Take 5 people with you. Do not stand for this awful chickenshitted insanity a day longer than you have to.

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Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
4h

I think as good portion of the country has gotten used to it. The mainstream media has done their best to make that happen. Thank you for reminding us WE do not have to.

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