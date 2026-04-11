Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Weekend Video April 10, 2026

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Adam Kinzinger
Apr 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Hey everyone! Hope you have a wonderful weekend! The big news will be what happens in Pakistan, so…who knows!

We have “all our best people” on it…right.

Adam

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