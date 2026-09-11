Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
1h

Once again, Adam, you have met the moment with your column.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nancy Kolodziejski's avatar
Nancy Kolodziejski
1h

Excellent article, Adam, and yes...we ALL need to find our way back to that time in space. We have been led astray and manipulated by 'the great deceiver'.

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture