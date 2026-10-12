Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Julie Dokell Cogan's avatar
Julie Dokell Cogan
5h

Think about it…what other job would have any of these women?

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7 replies
Kelly Kirsch's avatar
Kelly Kirsch
5h

They embarrass us, these women

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