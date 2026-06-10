Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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JF's avatar
JF
7h

One thing we can be sure of: nobody in Trump’s orbit will tell him the truth. The Emperor Has No Clothes.

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Dianne's avatar
Dianne
7h

And god forbid if Biden had acted the same way the media would be screaming about it nonstop. Why aren’t his clear actions of a man descending into dementia being reported?

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