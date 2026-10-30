Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
10h

The MOST important thing each of us can do is VOTE! There is NO excuse. We MUST save the nation. Too many have given their lives and suffered internally for us to be lazy.

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Angela Oberbauer's avatar
Angela Oberbauer
9h

Adam, your article is "outstanding". A master's class in history!!

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