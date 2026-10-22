Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Candace Bartsch's avatar
Candace Bartsch
4h

REALLY????Not your concern. You are just second in line to be commander and chief. You see nothing to concern yourself about that video🤬 Well, you need to leave, do not collect $200 do not pass GO just leave!!!!Go back to the hills.

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
4h

Vance’s true colors have come through. He has no moral compass and no integrity!!! He is a phony. He talks out of both ends of his mouth. I feel sorry for his children. His wife seems to be caught up in the craziness as well.

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