Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Ric's avatar
Ric
Mar 25, 2025Edited

If the handling of the classified material found at Mar-A-Lago had been handled according to the laws on our nation, this never would happened. Those downplaying that security compromise are totally complicit in this egregious security failure…

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Alecia Stevens's avatar
Alecia Stevens
Mar 25, 2025

Shouldn’t the Dems / everyone be demanding resignations and terminations? Not just investigations???

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