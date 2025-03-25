My comments on Laura Coats Live

Through my time in Congress and in the Air Force, I have witnessed firsthand the importance of safeguarding our national security. When I would travel as a Congressman to foreign nations, many times I would take a “burner phone” so that the intel agencies of that nation wouldn’t hack my personal phone. That is why the recent revelations regarding top-secret communications among the White House national security team are infuriating and unacceptable. The very individuals entrusted with protecting our country have not only undermined our security but have also blatantly violated the laws meant to ensure government transparency and accountability.

Let's be clear: the use of the Signal messaging app for high-level national security discussions is a direct violation of federal law and White House policy, which require all official communications to be archived. Yet, these officials set their messages to disappear, ensuring there would be no record of their conversations. This was not negligence—it was intentional. This administration has operated with reckless disregard for the most basic principles of government oversight, and the consequences could be catastrophic. And sadly the only reason we know, was a (possibly divine?) accident that included a reputable, and responsible, reporter in Jeffrey Goldberg.

Even more damning is the presence of Steve Witkoff in this secret chat group. At the time of his inclusion, Witkoff was in Moscow. Let me say that again: a man physically in Moscow, a country actively working against American interests, was added to a group conducting top-secret national security discussions regarding a military operation. If that alone does not raise every alarm, then consider this—Russia has access to Signal. Their intelligence agencies have previously exploited the app to compromise Ukrainian troops. Given this fact, the likelihood that Russia had real-time access to these conversations is extraordinarily high. This is not just speculation; it is a glaring national security threat.

If that weren't enough, these officials were reportedly trying to coerce Europe into footing the bill for U.S. strikes against the Houthis. This is an embarrassing display of incompetence and a disgrace to the alliances we rely upon. Instead of leading with strength and principle, they would engage in backroom dealings, diminishing our credibility on the global stage.

The House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees must investigate this immediately. This is not a partisan issue—this is about protecting the integrity and security of the United States. Yet, with the current House leadership, we have little reason to believe any meaningful investigation will take place. That is why I am calling on Democrats to make it crystal clear: if they take the House majority, this will be thoroughly investigated. The American people deserve transparency, and those responsible must be held accountable.

This is a betrayal of the highest order. It is a direct violation of the laws designed to keep our government accountable and our nation safe. Those involved must answer for their actions, and Congress must ensure this never happens again. The time for complacency is over. The time for action is now.

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