Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Faith Johnston's avatar
Faith Johnston
4h

What an inspiration these kids are…the road to healing this country’s problems begins with acts of kindness

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Aline Balbas's avatar
Aline Balbas
4h

Wow! What inspiring kids!

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