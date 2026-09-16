Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kathy Sims's avatar
Kathy Sims
4h

Adam the pain in my heart and this incessant racism in this country. I have no words to express my huge disappointment and sadness in how far we've fallen into that abyss. We are so much better than that, and yet so many continue to behave/operate at the lowest level of humanity. 😢

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Dina's avatar
Dina
4h

Well if it was really organized around blood then us White folk should be gone and the land should be given back to the indigenous people.

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