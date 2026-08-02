Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Gigi's avatar
Gigi
8h

What a wonderful save. It actually made the National News. I love having good news for a change. Thanks for sharing.

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Lourdes Raupe's avatar
Lourdes Raupe
8hEdited

Thank you 🙏 yet again, Adam, for another uplifting story. I’ve worked in two middle schools for a total of twelve years and I also see the goodness of kids today. A lot of folks talk bad about them, but I disagree. The great majority are like Ryder!

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