Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Michael Otter's avatar
Michael Otter
1h

Hegseth is a man who doesn't know anything about leading our military. Only someone who has poor self-esteem eliminates those he perceives as a threat while a good leader surrounds himself/herself with competent individuals with outstanding knowledge and talent. With what he has done to senior military thus far is a crime and just underscores what a weak leader he is. I guess it follows that he is weak because his boss is a weak leader who is threatened by competency.

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
1h

Here is Austin, Tex-Ass, the very large bat colony has petitioned that we stop using the term "bat-shit crazy" to describe Trump, Kegsbreath, and other members of the Gang of Criminals (aka The Cabinet).

They suggest using "Trump-shit crazy" in the future, but indicated that they would also accept "Kegsbreath-crazy."

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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