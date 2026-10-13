Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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AnaR737's avatar
AnaR737
1hEdited

I find it very comforting that you have the human quality to think of how many OTHERS were adversely affected by this lie. Talarico had the flu and he is a thick skinned politician. Regular people are not.

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BigDaddy52's avatar
BigDaddy52
1h

Thanks for the Eagleton mention. Came to mind immediately, on seeing this slop.

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