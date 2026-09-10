Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Sally S's avatar
Sally S
2h

Giving people $5k if republicans win??!! It’s our tax dollars. He’s such a loser, pathetic and more!!! 😝

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Kari Gunderson's avatar
Kari Gunderson
2hEdited

Amazing that the tRUMP empire is releasing $5k to everyone to vote for the failing republican party. /S/ Nope, it's our tax money. I'll take it and donate all to more worthy causes in the NGO world like stopping the sale of OUR public lands so the Tech Bros. can build their data centers and drain our aquifers, destroy productive farm land, raise our utility rates, and leave eye sores scattered across the US. And I won't be voting for a single republican.

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