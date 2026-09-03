Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Carol Christ's avatar
Carol Christ
6h

And that is the difference between integrity and capitulation. Thank you.

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Jeff the Original's avatar
Jeff the Original
6hEdited

"....but your dishonor will remain."

It's completely lost on the GOP politicians that had they unified against Trump...he would never have become our POTUS again. Somehow it's not their responsibility?

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