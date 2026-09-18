Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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J Grace's avatar
J Grace
6m

Am SOOOO Thankful others in sane democratic lands have the courage to stand up to our self- serving power-crazed prez . . Because sadly our leaders in this nation do NOT!!

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
6m

Thank you, Adam. This report makes me want to weep.

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